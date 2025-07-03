Liverpool's Diogo Jota Dies In A Car Crash In Spain

In a tragic turn of events, Liverpool‘s Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his brother lost their lives in a car accident in northwestern Spain on Thursday.

Reuters reported that the accident happened when their Lamborghini veered off the road and burst into flames. Spanish police believe a tire blew out while the car was overtaking.

The Portuguese Football Federation expressed its deep sorrow, calling the brothers’ deaths an “irreparable loss” for Portuguese football. The bodies have been moved to a forensics unit in Zamora for autopsies.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro described the news as “unexpected and tragic,” offering his heartfelt condolences to the family.

Jota, who hailed from Porto, played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s recent successes, including their Premier League victory. He began his professional journey with Paços de Ferreira before transferring to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2017. In 2020, Jota signed with Liverpool, where he went on to score 65 goals in 182 appearances across all competitions.

He also represented Portugal in 49 matches, winning the UEFA Nations League twice. The footballer’s passing has left Liverpool Football Club “devastated,” as per a statement by the club.

Image Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports Via Imagn Images

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.




























