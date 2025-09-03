Jake Paul-Founded Betr Revamps Daily Fantasy Sports With 10,000X Payouts Ahead Of 2025 NFL Season

A sports media and sports betting company co-founded by Jake Paul is revamping its daily fantasy offerings and introducing peer-to-peer skill games ahead of the 2025 NFL season kickoff.

What Happened: Betr, which launched in 2022, is among the companies offering sports betting and daily fantasy competitions, with the company also prioritizing a growing presence in the sports media space.

The company announced a revamp of Betr Picks, the company's daily fantasy sports pick ‘em, on Tuesday.

Betr has updated the user interface to be more user-friendly and added new sports to the competitions, including WNBA and several global soccer leagues.

Betr Picks also allows users to now select two-pick lineups, with a "Mystery Multiplier," which could be a return of 3X up to 1,000X. The daily picks are also offering an "industry-first" 10,000X payout multiplier.

The company also announced the launch of Betr Arcade, offering real-money peer-to-peer skill games to users. Four games are being offered by Betr Arcade as part of the initial launch with more games coming soon. The initial games are 5 Across, Crossout 21, Fruit Match and 21.

Betr Arcade games start at $1.25.

"The Betr app has never been as strong as it is today," Betr co-founder and CEO Joey Levy said. "Betr Picks is now a top tier daily fantasy sports pick ‘em product despite launching just less than two years ago."

EXCLUSIVE: How Jake Paul, Joey Levy Are Positioning Betr As The Robinhood Of Gambling Industry

Why It's Important: The improvements to Betr Picks come ahead of the 2025 NFL season, a key time for sports betting companies and a highly competitive market for betting and daily fantasy offerings.

To celebrate the launch of Betr Arcade and the Betr Picks improvement, the company is offering $10 in play for free for all users during the first two weeks of the NFL season, without a deposit required. New users can take advantage of a 50% deposit match up to $200, with existing users also receiving a deposit match for the first two weeks of the NFL season.

Betr Picks is live in 33 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., reaching around two-thirds of the country's population.

Betr Arcade is live in 29 states at launch.

The company said over $250 million has been won on Betr platforms since launch by "hundreds of thousands" of users.

Levy said Betr has additional developments coming in the near future.

"The innovation won't stop here – we will be releasing additional new products over the coming months," Levy said.

