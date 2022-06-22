SeedBlink Collaborates With TDCX To Help Its Portfolio Companies Acquire New Customers And Build Customer Loyalty

Collaboration will help startups to accelerate growth and

to improve cost efficiency

Bucharest, 22 June 2022: SeedBlink, an online investment platform that connects investors with technology startups, today announced a collaboration with TDCX TDCX, an award-winning digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, with the aim of helping its portfolio companies accelerate their sales journey and deliver higher customer satisfaction.

The collaboration with TDCX deepens the support that SeedBlink provides its portfolio companies in the post-investment phase. By tapping TDCX’s CX expertise, startups can hope to scale their CX teams more quickly and achieve better performance. This in turn enables the startups to use the capital raised through SeedBlink more effectively.

Providing positive customer experiences is crucial for all companies, particularly startups that want to solidify their relationship with their customers. Research has shown that one in three consumers (33 per cent) will walk away from a brand they love after just one bad experience.

SeedBlink’s portfolio of startups will be able to tap TDCX’s customer experience solutions that span sales and digital marketing, omnichannel customer experience and content moderation. TDCX is a partner to many of the world’s leading and disruptive brands in sectors such as e-commerce, fintech and technology, providing outsourced solutions in areas including customer service, technical support and inside sales.

Crikle, a London-based company developing a simple and remote sales solution for global sales reps, has been using TDCX since late 2021 after raising a seed round of €575,000 through SeedBlink.

Diwaker Singh, CEO at Crikle: “The team at SeedBlink is a pleasure to work with and respond quickly to our business needs. They have brought us together with TDCX to unlock business growth, expand our team and increase our skill sets. Working with an experienced outsourced partner results in greater efficiency, lower operating costs, more flexibility, and faster time to market.”

Andrei Dudoiu, Managing Partner at SeedBlink, says: "When our startups succeed, SeedBlink succeeds. Our goal is for startups to come to SeedBlink and discover real support for scaling and new opportunities beyond capital - with an array of partners who understand their needs and their stage of growth. Partnering with TDCX, a global CX provider, takes us one step further on our journey beyond crowd investing in tech startups."

Daniel Mereuta, Country Director at TDCX Romania said: “We have been helping companies to scale faster and to perform better by delivering exceptional customer experiences. We understand the challenges that startups face and are glad to have been able to support these promising enterprises. We are ready to help other startups build and strengthen their CX capabilities and our collaboration with SeedBlink will enable us to reach more companies and help them in transforming their CX.”

Through the collaboration, SeedBlink is poised to play a greater role in the development of the European technology ecosystem. The leading co-investing platform in CEE (Central and Eastern Europe) elevates technology startups by helping them to scale through access to capital, market expertise and a network of trusted ecosystem partners.

About SeedBlink

SeedBlink is the fastest-growing investing platform specialized in sourcing, vetting, financing, and scaling European tech start-ups. Our vision is to shape Europe’s tech future by creating an investment platform that allows investors and founders to access the opportunities, tools, and services of early-stage venture capital.

SeedBlink's community is at the heart of the platform's success, along with a rigorous selection of technology Seed to Series B start-ups & their passionate teams. As of May 2022, over 10,700 investors from all over the world have used SeedBlink to back nearly 60 companies with a total of €53,4M. More information is available at www.seedblink.com

About TDCX Inc.

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, home sharing and travel, digital advertising and social media, streaming, and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies looking to tap the region’s growth potential.

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 15,000 employees across 26 campuses globally, specifically Singapore, where it is headquartered, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain, and Colombia. For more information, please visit: www.tdcx.com.