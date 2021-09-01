 Skip to main content

Shana Sissel's M/I Homes Inc Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Shana Sissel of Spotlight Asset Group spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money" about M/I Homes Inc (NYSE: MHO). She said it's a high-quality home builder, present in some of the hottest markets in the country. Around 56% of its revenue in the last quarter came from Texas, Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The company is anticipating earnings growth of 37% this year and the stock is trading at 5 times earnings. It has a strong balance sheet, it's increasing cash flows and decreasing debt. Sissel sees M/I Homes as the acquisition candidate because it could be a quick way for large players to get into these hot housing markets.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Shana SisselSmall Cap Media Trading Ideas