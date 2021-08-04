 Skip to main content

Why BeyondSpring's Stock Is Rallying Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 11:20am   Comments
BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares are trading higher after the company announced results from its DUBLIN-3 trial of plinabulin in combination with docetaxel for non-small cell lung cancer, which showed the study met its primary endpoint and key secondary endpoints.

Plinabulin, BeyondSpring’s lead asset, is a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent (SIMBA), which is a potent antigen-presenting cell (APC) inducer.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies.

BeyondSpring's stock was trading about 140% higher at $23.07 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $28.74 and a 52-week low of $8.90.

