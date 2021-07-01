 Skip to main content

Why US Silica's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 3:30pm   Comments
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will receive $128 million in consideration including $90 million in cash related to customer dispute settlement.

On June 28, the company entered into an agreement to settle a customer dispute regarding fees related to minimum purchase commitments from 2014-2020.

U.S. Silica is one of the leading suppliers of sand used in hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas wells.

U.S. Silica's stock was trading about 17.8% higher at $13.62 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.38 and a 52-week low of $2.42.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

