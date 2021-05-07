 Skip to main content

Why ChemoCentryx Shares Are Plunging Today

Othonas Economopoulos , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 10:41am   Comments
ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares are trading lower following a vote from the FDA panel on whether the efficacy data support approval on its Avacopan in ANCA-Associated vasculitis.

The vote on whether the FDA should approve the drug was preceded by a split vote of 9 to 9 on whether the efficacy data support approval, and 10 to 8 that the safety profile of avacopan is adequate to support approval.

ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company involved in the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered drugs to treat rare diseases, inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer.

ChemoCentryx shares were trading 60.7% lower at $10.82 per share on Friday. The company set a new 52-week high of $70.29 and has a 52-week low of $9.55.

