The recent military buildup by President Donald Trump near Iran, echoing the Caribbean strategy, indicates potential strikes against the Islamic Republic.

The USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike group’s arrival in the U.S. Central Command (Centcom) area, coupled with extra destroyers, broadens Trump’s offensive and defensive options in the region.

The U.S. military buildup near Iran is similar to the Caribbean strategy employed earlier this year, which led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro by U.S. Special Forces. The U.S. has deployed dozens of warships and stationed approximately 15,000 service members in the region.

The administration has also dispatched additional fighter jets, air defense systems, and drones to the area.

Trump has called on Iran to halt uranium enrichment, restrict its ballistic missile program, and cut ties with terror proxy groups. However, Iranian officials have not complied with these demands.

U.S. Maintains Broad Military Footprint Across the Middle East

As per the report by The Hill, the U.S. military presence in the Middle East is more extensive than in the Caribbean, with service members deployed in Syria, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, and Israel, among others.

Analysts suggest that the U.S. has more assets in place for offensive purposes, providing Iran with more targets. If Trump authorizes strikes, potential targets could include Iran’s air defense infrastructure, ballistic missile protection and launch capabilities, drone manufacturing sites, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces, or even its leadership.

Despite the military buildup, some U.S. allies in the region, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, have stated they will not support any attack against Iran.

The U.S. would likely have to rely on Syrian, Iraqi, and Jordanian airspace to reach target areas in Iran, adding complexity to the military planning.

Why It Matters: The escalating military presence near Iran marks a significant shift in U.S. strategy, reminiscent of the Caribbean strategy that led to the capture of Nicolás Maduro. The move signals a potential escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran, with potential implications for regional stability and global oil markets.

The refusal of key U.S. allies to support an attack on Iran further complicates the situation, potentially limiting U.S. options and increasing the risks associated with any military action.