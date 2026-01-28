President Donald Trump's support among independent voters has fallen to its lowest point during his two terms, according to a new Economist/YouGov poll, highlighting a growing political liability as midterm elections near.

Independents Deliver Record-Low Marks For Trump

The survey, conducted between Jan. 23-26, found just 27 percent of independents approve of Trump's job performance while 67 percent disapprove, a net rating of minus 40 percentage points. As noted in a Newsweek report, that's down from minus 31 a week earlier and minus 28 earlier this month, marking his weakest standing with independents in either term.

Overall, the poll put Trump's national approval at 39 percent, with 57 percent disapproving. Among Republicans, his net rating is a robust plus 72 points, with 85 percent approving and 13 percent disapproving, while Democrats give him a net minus 86, with just 6% approval and 92% disapproval, according to YouGov's crosstabs.

Pollsters cautioned against reading too much into a single week's swing. "It's too early to say how much this drop reflects a long-term decline in approval among Independents and how much is weekly survey variation," YouGov pollster Allen Houston said in a statement shared with Newsweek.

Other National Polls Show Similar Weakness

Other recent surveys show Trump's national standing in a similar range. A New York Times/ Siena College poll released Jan. 22 put his job approval at 40 percent and disapproval at 56 percent, while a separate CNN/ SSRS poll reported 39 percent approval and 29 percent support among independents.

The latest Economist/ YouGov numbers land amid persistent anxiety over inflation and living costs, as well as concern among voters about affordability and tariffs that have weighed on Trump's approval, even as stocks have climbed.

Immigration Crackdown And ‘Fake Polls' Attacks

Trump recently responded by attacking what he calls "fake polls," accusing major media outlets of publishing "knowingly false" surveys and pointing to a lawsuit he says is moving through the courts.

