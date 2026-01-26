President Donald Trump showed willingness to consider the withdrawal of immigration enforcement officials from the Minneapolis area amid escalating protests.

Trump Administration Reviewing Minneapolis Shooting

Trump, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, declined to comment on whether the federal officer's actions were justified, saying the administration was reviewing the incident.

“We're reviewing everything and will come out with a determination."

The president also criticized Alex Pretti, who was killed on a Minneapolis street by a federal Border Patrol agent, for carrying a gun during protest activity. “I don’t like any shooting…But I don’t like it when somebody goes into a protest and he’s got a very powerful, fully loaded gun…,” he stated.

Trump also suggested that immigration enforcement officials might eventually be withdrawn from the Minneapolis area. He praised the agents’ work and said, “At some point we will leave.” However, he did not specify a timeline for their potential departure.

The president commended the administration’s actions in Minnesota and said, “We’ll leave a different group of people there for the financial fraud.”

Trump, through a Truth Social post on Sunday, also urged Democratic governors and mayors to cooperate with his administration on immigration enforcement, calling for the transfer of incarcerated undocumented criminals to federal authorities, mandatory cooperation by local police with federal agents, and assistance in apprehending undocumented individuals wanted for crimes.

Trump also pressed Congress to pass legislation to “end” sanctuary cities, arguing that stricter enforcement and cooperation are necessary to improve public safety and reduce crime.

Minneapolis Shooting Stirs Unrest

The fatal shooting in Minneapolis has sparked a national debate on immigration enforcement and gun rights. This incident has also raised concerns about potential civil unrest, with former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) warning that the situation could lead to a civil war.

The shooting has also prompted Senate Democrats, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), to threaten a partial government shutdown by blocking funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Justice Department initiated a criminal investigation into Minnesota officials, including Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, for allegedly obstructing immigration agents.

This investigation is based on statements made by Walz and Frey about the deployment of thousands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and Border Patrol agents to the Minneapolis region under Trump’s orders.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock/ Evan El-Amin