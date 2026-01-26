Marjorie Taylor Greene Says 'Both Sides Need To Take Off Their Political Blinders' Amid Minnesota Unrest, Warns Escalation Could Spark 'Civil War'

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) urged her supporters to reject political extremism and warned that continued escalation could push the country toward civil war after describing a hypothetical FBI raid that ends in deadly violence.

Greene Defends Legal Gun Carry, Warns Of ‘Civil War’ Incitement

On Sunday, Greene posted on X that she supports border security and law enforcement but also defends constitutional rights, including the Second Amendment and the right to peaceful protest.

She wrote, "Legally carrying a firearm is not the same as brandishing a firearm," and argued that "there is nothing wrong with legally peacefully protesting and videoing."

Greene said the public should consider what would happen if a MAGA supporter filmed a federal law enforcement operation, drawing a direct comparison to how some supporters view the treatment of Jan. 6 defendants.

The former representative wrote that if the FBI "shoves a woman with him to the ground and sprays them with bear spray, then throws the MAGA guy to the ground … and then shoots him dead," Americans would be outraged.

Greene, who has previously pushed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, also framed her message as a warning about political manipulation.

"Both sides need to take off their political blinders," she wrote, adding that people are "being incited into civil war."

Trump Slams Police, Blames Democrats

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, criticizing Minnesota officials after a federal agent-involved shooting, questioning why local police were not present to protect ICE officers.

He shared a photo of the suspect's gun and argued that the state's leaders "called them off," implying they failed to support federal law enforcement.

Trump also accused Democrats of enabling illegal immigration and alleged widespread fraud in Minnesota, claiming "Tens of Billions of Dollars" are missing.

He demanded that the money be returned and said those responsible would go to jail.

Trump concluded by accusing the governor and mayor of "inciting Insurrection" and insisting that ICE should be allowed to do its job.

Political Leaders React To Minneapolis Shooting

Former President Barack Obama called the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti a "heartbreaking tragedy" and warned it should be a "wake-up call" about threats to American values.

Bill Clinton said the moment is historically significant and that decisions made now will shape the future.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey condemned the shooting, questioned how many more people must die, and urged Trump to remove ICE from the city.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest of another suspect linked to the Jan. 14 incident, saying the person threatened an agent using stolen ID materials and emphasizing that threats and property destruction will not be tolerated.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock/Consolidated News Photos