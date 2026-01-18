Trump's Gaza 'Board of Peace' Seeks $1 Billion From Each Nation Seeking Permanent Seat

President Donald Trump‘s “Board of Peace” for Gaza reconstruction has set a minimum contribution of $1 billion for nations to secure a permanent spot.

A draft charter for the Board obtained by Bloomberg details the structure and objectives of this international organization. The board aims to foster stability, reestablish lawful governance, and ensure lasting peace in areas affected by conflict.

As per the charter, each member state will serve a maximum term of three years, with the possibility of renewal by the Chairman. However, this term limit does not apply to states that contribute over $1 billion to the Board within the first year of the charter’s enforcement.

The inaugural chairman, Trump, will hold the authority to invite nations to join the board and approve all decisions. The charter will be officially enacted once three member states agree to its terms, Bloomberg reports. Critics, however, are worried that Trump is trying to establish an alternative to the United Nations, an organization he has often criticized.

Rubio, Witkoff and Kushner core members of the board

The White House announced on Friday that three of Trump’s diplomatic advisers, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will be part of the board.

The creation of the “Board of Peace” represents a significant shift in the approach to international peacekeeping and reconstruction efforts. The high entry fee for permanent membership could potentially limit the participation of many nations, thereby affecting the diversity and representation on the board.

Furthermore, the power dynamics within the board could be skewed towards wealthier nations, raising concerns about the equitable distribution of resources and decision-making power.

This development also underscores Trump’s ongoing criticism and apparent distancing from the United Nations, hinting at a possible change in the US stance towards global governance structures.

Image: Shutterstock/Saku_rata160520