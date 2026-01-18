Israel Objects To White House Appointments For Proposed Gaza 'Board Of Peace'

Israel has raised objections to White House appointments to the Gaza "board of peace," which is intended to temporarily oversee governance and reconstruction in the territory, saying some selections were made without coordination and went against its policy.

Netanyahu Contacts US Officials

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also instructed Israel's foreign minister to reach out to Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the appointments, according to a report by The Guardian.

The White House has announced invitations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Argentine President Javier Milei.

Israel did not identify which specific appointments it opposed.

Two-Tier Board Structure

The “founding executive board” will focus on investment and foreign relations, while the “Gaza executive board” will oversee the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), handling day-to-day affairs.

Trump chairs the seven-member founding executive board, which includes Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Blair.

Ceasefire Challenges Continue

At least 463 Palestinians have died in Gaza since the ceasefire established in October, according to Gaza authorities.

Hamas has not committed to disarm, a requirement former national security adviser John Bolton warned could collapse the plan.

Previously, in an effort to win over the Trump administration, Israel sought a 20-year security deal with the United States that included "America First" clauses.

Photo Courtesy: paparazzza on Shutterstock.com

