Anthony Scaramucci Says 'Checks And Balances Are Failing' in America, Many Questioning If Midterm Elections Will Be 'Free And Fair'

Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director turned investor, is warning that a cluster of "institutional" problems at home should worry Americans more than partisan food fights.

Scaramucci Lists Five ‘Institutional’ Red Flags

In a post on Tuesday on X, the SkyBridge Capital founder listed five "things that should concern us domestically right now" as President Donald Trump presses his agenda.

First, Scaramucci wrote that "checks and balances are failing," stating that the administration is testing the separation of powers while courts push back at times and Congress remains largely quiet.

Tariff Bill Warning Targets Consumer Costs

Second, he said a "tariff bill is coming due," arguing that costs businesses absorbed in 2025 will shift to consumers in 2026, boosting the "average household" burden and pushing inflation higher unless the Supreme Court blocks the tariffs.

Third, he warned of "executive overreach on steroids," saying agencies created by Congress are being dismantled by executive order, citing a record-length shutdown and pointing to a national debt now above $38 trillion.

He added two more warnings, highlighting "corruption risk is real" and "political instability," and said foreign policy experts see "growing political violence and popular unrest" as a top-risk scenario for 2026, raising doubts about whether midterm elections will be "free and fair."

"These aren't partisan concerns," he added. "They're institutional ones."

Criticism Of Trump, But Some Praise

Over the past few months, Scaramucci has repeatedly criticized Trump's tariff strategy, calling it harmful to business demand and warning it can rekindle inflation. He has also argued that Trump-linked business ventures, including in crypto, can muddy policymaking. He’s also said that Trump's foreign-policy style can invite exploitation by rivals and allies alike.

But Scaramucci has also at times praised the administration, giving it high marks for steps to clarify crypto policy and create a US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. He’s also applauded outreach by Trump advisers to Democrats.

