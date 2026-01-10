Greenlandic Leaders Reject Trump's Push for Control: 'We Don't Want To Be Americans, We Don't Want To Be Danes'

Greenland’s leadership has firmly rejected President Donald Trump‘s ongoing efforts to acquire control over the island. The leaders have stressed that the future of Greenland should be in the hands of its own people.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and four party leaders issued a statement on Friday night, refusing Trump’s continuous calls for the US to take over the island.

“We don't want to be Americans, we don't want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders,” they declared.

Trump on Friday reiterated his ambition to acquire Greenland, cautioning that if the US doesn’t own it, then Russia or China will. The White House is reportedly contemplating various strategies, including the use of military force, to gain control over the island, reports the Associated Press.

"If we don't do it the easy way, we're going to do it the hard way,” Trump said.

In response, Greenland’s party leaders stated that “Greenland's future must be decided by the Greenlandic people.”

Representatives from Denmark, Greenland, and the United States convened in Washington last Thursday to deliberate on the White House’s renewed push for control of the island. They are slated to meet again next week.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that an American takeover of Greenland would signify the end of NATO. The reaction of the remaining NATO members to a potential US forcible takeover remains uncertain.

This development underscores the geopolitical implications of the US interest in Greenland and the potential strain it could put on international relations.

Image: Shutterstock/rawf8