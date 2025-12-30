Gavin Newsom Says California High Speed Rail Project Has Entered Track-Laying Phase Despite Trump's Funding Cut: 'Regularly Passed Audits...'

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) has reaffirmed the state's commitment to building a high-speed rail network from Los Angeles to San Francisco despite President Donald Trump's funding cuts.

‘Regularly Passed Audits,' Newsom Says

The official handle of Newsom's Press Office shared updates regarding the project on the social media platform X on Monday as it quoted a post by influencer Nick Sortor.

"The project has entered the track-laying phase," the post said and proceeded to outline that 16,400+ jobs have been created due to the project and that over 171 miles of the project is currently "under design & construction." The post also shared that over "60 structures" related to the project were already built.

The post also detailed that the project has "regularly passed audits" of its accounts and funding, sharing a link that details the finance committee's board meeting for the project. It's worth noting that the latest meeting, scheduled for November 20, was cancelled. "This loss of federal funding will not derail the project," the post concluded.

Sean Duffy Hails Court Decision To Dismiss Lawsuit

The comments follow Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy hailing a decision by a California court dismissing the lawsuit against the Trump administration for withdrawing $4 billion in funding for the project. Duffy said that the decision would save taxpayers money.

The Trump administration had also earlier redirected $2.4 billion in funds meant for the project to a separate $5 billion fund, which focuses on improving passenger rail infrastructure across the country.

