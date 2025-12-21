Trump Compares His X Posts to Lincoln's Gettysburg Address

In a recent tour of the White House, President Donald Trump made a remark comparing his X posts, formerly known as Twitter, to the historic Gettysburg Address by Abraham Lincoln.

What Happened: While giving a tour of the White House to Fox News personality Jesse Watters, Trump drew a parallel between his tweets and Lincoln’s famous speech. The incident was later shared by Watters at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Watters narrated the incident, recalling Trump standing next to the encased Gettysburg Address and stating, “You know, Jesse, some people say my Twitter account is the modern-day equivalent of the Gettysburg Address.”

"I said, ‘some people, meaning you?” Watters said to Trump.

This statement was made before Twitter was bought by Elon Musk and rebranded as X, and before Trump launched his own social platform, Truth Social.

Just like Lincoln’s iconic speech, Trump’s Twitter posts are preserved by the National Archives and Records Administration, ensuring their preservation for as long as the nation exists.

Why It Matters: Trump’s comparison of his tweets to the Gettysburg Address, one of the most iconic speeches in American history, underscores the importance he places on his social media presence.

This is especially significant considering his recent launch of Truth Social, his own social media platform. The preservation of his tweets by the National Archives also highlights the impact of his posts during his presidency.

The rebranding of Twitter as X after its acquisition by Elon Musk adds another layer to the evolving landscape of social media platforms and their influence on public discourse.

