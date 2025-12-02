Gavin Newsom Torches Trump With Viral Clip Alleging He Fell Asleep In Cabinet Meeting As Aides Praised His Leadership On Ukraine

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) escalated a growing debate over President Donald Trump's stamina and age by sharing a video that appeared to show the president drifting off during a lengthy White House cabinet meeting.

Newsom Targets Trump Over Drowsy Cabinet Moment

On Tuesday, the video Newsom posted shows Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivering an update on the war in Ukraine, commending Trump's efforts to push for a negotiated end to the conflict.

"The president is trying to end it… he’s the only leader in the world that can help end it," Rubio said, noting envoy Steve Woodcoff was in Moscow "trying to find a way to end this war to save lives."

As the briefing continued, Trump appeared to close his eyes and lean back, prompting Newsom's caption: "Donald has fallen asleep in his own cabinet meeting."

Reporters Flag Multiple Moments Trump Appeared To Nod Off

Journalists in the room reported several instances during the two-hour and 18-minute meeting when Trump, 79, appeared to struggle with fatigue, according to The New York Times.

At various points, he closed his eyes for several seconds, tilted his head back, or leaned forward with his eyelids shut as department heads delivered updates on their portfolios.

The White House pushed back on suggestions that he dozed off.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was "listening attentively and running the entire meeting," citing his lengthy and fiery remarks during a Q&A in which he sharply criticized Somali immigrants.

Trump's Fitness Questioned After Cabinet Dozing

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) criticized Trump on X, calling him "not fit to be President" and mocking him for appearing unable to stay awake during his televised cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, the Republicans Against Trump account highlighted the irony, recalling Trump's past criticism of Biden for falling asleep on camera in 2024.

They argued that the current situation could be considered "elder-abuse territory," suggesting the Trump family should be held accountable.

On Monday, the White House reported that 79-year-old Trump underwent heart and abdominal MRI scans on Oct. 10 as part of an "advanced executive physical," with all results normal and no major health issues detected.

