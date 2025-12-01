Trump's Doctor Shares MRI Scan Results, White House Confirms Heart And Abdominal Scans 'Perfectly Normal' Amid Transparency Debate

The White House on Monday released a detailed memo on President Donald Trump's previously undisclosed MRI exam, fueling new scrutiny over transparency even as his physician reported entirely normal results.

The White House said Trump, 79, underwent MRI imaging of his heart and abdomen on Oct. 10 as part of what officials described as an "advanced executive physical."



In a memo released Monday, White House physician Dr. Sean P. Barbabella wrote that the scans were "perfectly normal" and showed "no evidence of arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels."

Barbabella said the imaging was conducted because "men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health," calling the test "standard for an executive physical at President Trump’s age."

He added that the abdominal scan showed "all major organs appear very healthy and well-perfused" with "no acute or chronic concerns."

Trump's Vague Comments And Delayed Details Fuel Public Curiosity

The memo followed weeks of questions about the exam. Trump first revealed he had an MRI on Oct. 27, telling reporters, "We had an MRI … and it was perfect." When asked what exactly was scanned, he said, "You can ask the doctors," reported NBC News.

During a Nov. 14 flight on Air Force One, he again avoided specifics: "I have no idea what they analyze, but … they said that I had as good a result as they've ever seen."

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the release on Monday, saying, "In the effort of transparency, the president promised it last night and we have delivered today."

President Trump said he is willing to release the MRI scan he underwent in October after Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) questioned his physical and mental fitness.

Trump dismissed the criticism, saying he had "no problem" making the results public and calling the scan "perfect."

He added that he was unsure which part of his body had been imaged, but noted it was not his brain, emphasizing that he had taken a cognitive exam and "aced it."

Trump previously mentioned the MRI during an October visit to Walter Reed, describing it as part of a round of "advanced imaging."

At the time, the White House released only a summary of the exam, and Leavitt said the imaging was included in his routine physical and showed he was in "exceptional physical health."

