Trump's Crypto Advisor David Sacks Hits Back At Conflict-Of-Interest Report As 'A Bunch Of Anecdotes,' Calls It 'Willfully Mischaracterized'

David Sacks, the White House AI and crypto czar, strongly denied a New York Times report claiming that his advisory role might advantage his own investments or those of his close associates.

Sacks Hits NYT Over ‘Nothing Burger

Sacks took to X to express his disapproval of the NYT’s report, which he claims to have debunked over the past five months. The article, published on Sunday, allegedly continues to perpetuate the narrative of his supposed conflicts of interest.

“Today they evidently just threw up their hands and published this nothing burger,” Sacks wrote in a post on X.

“Anyone who reads the story carefully can see that they strung together a bunch of anecdotes that don't support the headline,” he added.

Sacks also rejected the NYT's accusations, which included a “fabricated dinner” with a top tech CEO and “unfounded claims” of manipulating defense contracts. He asserted that each time an allegation was disproven, the NYT would move on to a new one, extending the story over a period of five months.

He further said that he had retained the defamation-focused law firm Clare Locke after concluding that the New York Times was unwilling to report an accurate account. Sacks included Clare Locke's letter to the NYT, contending that the outlet deliberately misrepresented or omitted facts to advance its narrative.

Growing Calls For Scrutiny Over Sacks

The NYT’s Sunday report had highlighted potential conflicts of interest in Sacks’ advisory role. The report suggested that Sacks’ investments, particularly in the tech and crypto sectors, could benefit from the policies he supports.

As per the report, Sacks has leveraged White House access to benefit the tech industry, particularly AI companies like Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) , potentially driving up to $200 billion in sales. The report states that his AI policy recommendations have sometimes conflicted with national security advice, raising concerns among colleagues. Financial disclosures reveal that Sacks holds 708 tech investments, including at least 449 in AI-related firms.

In September, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest involving David Sacks, suggesting he may be overstaying his 130-day term to influence cryptocurrency policy. Warren, Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.), and other lawmakers, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), have launched an investigation into possible Trump administration corruption related to Sacks' tenure.

