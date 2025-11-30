Scaramucci Advocates For Market Solutions Amidst Rising Economic Challenges, Says 'People Like Mamdani Will Try And Use Socialist Means To Fix It'

Anthony Scaramucci emphasized the importance of market solutions to address societal issues, warning against potential socialist alternatives.

What Happened: On Friday, Scaramucci took to X to express his concerns about the current economic climate. He drew parallels between the current situation and the time of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was criticized for his transformative policies during the Great Depression.

Scaramucci’s post read: “People are hurting. FDR was once called a traitor to his class for implementing changes that we take for granted in our society today. If we do not try and fix problems using market solutions, people like Zohran Mamdani will try and use socialist means to fix it.”

“FDR was once called a traitor to his class, but if you really step back over the 80 years since he left the stage, you look back and say, wow, he was creating platforms, safety net-like platforms to actually protect the system. We’re not doing that anymore. We’ve got this rampant crony capitalism,” Scaramucci said in the interview.

“Just think of what’s going on with the SNAP programs. You’ve got 42 million Americans, 12.1% of the population that need food assistance. We have food insecurity in one of the richest countries in the history of the world. And you’ve got 12.9% of the people that need it. And you’ve got an indifferent Congress that’s basically about to give the bird to those people. You’ve got families that are worth half a trillion bucks, and yet their workers are getting sub-level wages to the point where they need food assistance from their government,” he further continued.

During the interaction, Scaramucci said, “If you think it’s right, it’s not right. If you don’t want to fix it using market-based capitalism, what’s going to happen is guys like Mandami are going to come in. They’re going to beat the drum. AOC is going to beat the drum, and people are going to gravitate to their socialist causes, which of course never work throughout society.”

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s post underscores the growing concerns about economic disparity and the need for effective solutions. His reference to FDR suggests a call for bold, innovative strategies to address these issues, much like the New Deal policies implemented during the Great Depression.

Scaramucci’s mention of “people like Mamdani” seems to warn against potential socialist approaches to economic issues. This highlights the ongoing debate about the role of government in addressing economic challenges and the balance between free market principles and social welfare.

