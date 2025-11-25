Democrats Labeled 'Traitors' By Trump Get Interview Requests From FBI Amid Explosive Clash Over Military Law And Free Speech

The FBI's move to seek interviews with six Democratic lawmakers after President Donald Trump accused them of "sedition" has ignited a rare confrontation between the White House and Congress over political speech, military authority and the limits of presidential power.

FBI Inquiry Follows Trump's Accusations Of Sedition

The FBI has requested interviews with six Democratic lawmakers who appeared in a video reminding U.S. service members of their obligation to refuse unlawful orders, a message that prompted an aggressive response from Trump and his administration.

The lawmakers confirmed Tuesday that the request came shortly after Trump labeled them "traitors" and claimed their actions were "punishable by DEATH!"

Pentagon Review Of Kelly's Role Sparks Outrage

The FBI's inquiry coincides with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's directive ordering the Navy to review whether Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), a retired naval officer, engaged in "potentially unlawful conduct" by appearing in the video.

Kelly called the investigation an attempt “to intimidate me.”

Four House Democrats in the video, Reps. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.), Maggie Goodlander (D-N.H.) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) issued a joint statement saying, "No amount of intimidation or harassment will ever stop us from doing our jobs and honoring our Constitution."

Slotkin Video Sparks Military And Legal Debate

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said the video was created after current and former service members expressed concern about the Trump administration's military actions, including domestic deployments and deadly maritime strikes.

She told reporters, "They started coming to us saying, ‘I'm not sure what to do. Do you have any thoughts? Do you have any advice?' And that's where the video came from."

Slotkin also accused Trump of using federal agencies against political opponents, saying the FBI's involvement reinforced the need to speak out, reported The Washington Post.

Vice President JD Vance criticized the video, arguing that the lawmakers crossed a legal line by urging active-duty troops to consider defying orders, calling it "by definition illegal" if the president had issued no unlawful commands.

Image via Shutterstock/ Casimiro PT

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



