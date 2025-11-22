Trump's Ukraine Peace Plan Draws Support from Moscow, Skepticism Across Europe And US

President Donald Trump‘s peace proposal aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in 2022, has drawn reactions from across Europe and U.S.

The 28-point plan calls for Ukraine to cede additional territory, scale back its military, and abandon its bid for NATO membership, with a signing deadline set for Thursday.

Zelenskyy Coordinates European Response

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a joint call with French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to discuss the peace plan.

“We are working on the document prepared by the American side. This must be a plan that ensures a real and dignified peace,” Zelenskyy posted on X.

Merz separately posted that “the contact line must remain the basis for any talks” while reaffirming full support for Zelenskyy.

See Also: Trump Sets Thanksgiving Deadline As Ukraine Faces Tough Choice On Putin-Friendly Peace Deal— Zelenskyy Says ‘One Of The Heaviest Moments’

U.S., Polish Officials Voice Concerns

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, responding to the proposed peace plan, said, "It is not the victim's ability to defend itself that should be limited, but the invader's ability to carry out aggression."

Sen. Roger Wicker stated the plan has “real problems” and expressed high skepticism it will achieve peace. “Ukraine should not be forced to give up its lands to one of the world’s most flagrant war criminals in Vladimir Putin,” Wicker wrote.

Russia, Hungary Express Support

Kirill Dmitriev, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, posted that President Putin says the plan “can serve as the foundation for a final settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated President Trump's peace initiative "has gained new momentum," noting that "a 28-point peace plan is on the table" and that "expectations are high worldwide."

Criticizing Brussels leadership, Orban said, "While Washington is negotiating peace, the President of the Commission is busy figuring out how to secure even more money for Ukraine and for financing the war."

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.