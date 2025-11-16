US-Thailand Trade Talks To Continue Amid Ceasefire Dispute With Cambodia, Says Thai PM

The United States will continue to negotiate on a reciprocal trade agreement with Thailand as Bangkok reaffirmed its commitment to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Cambodia, Thai officials said on Saturday.

Trade Deal Suspended

According to a Bangkok Post report, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday said that President Donald Trump has agreed not to link the Thai-Cambodian conflict to the trade negotiations.

Officials in Bangkok had earlier said that negotiations were paused till the Thai government committed to a U.S.-backed ceasefire deal with Cambodia.

While identifying possible tariff reductions, the framework announced last month keeps the tariff on Thai goods at 19%.

Thailand has suspended the ceasefire and demanded an apology after claiming that Cambodia planted new landmines, injuring Thai soldiers, a charge Cambodia denies.

See Also: ‘The Trade War Has Lost All Credibility:’ Markets Shrug Off Trump’s Tariff Blitz On Multiple Countries

Presidential Call

President Donald Trump spoke with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday. Trump told Anutin he would not link Thailand’s ceasefire suspension to ongoing trade negotiations, according to Anutin’s account.

In a follow-up call on Saturday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the president of ASEAN, affirmed Trump’s stance. “The United States will not bring the issue of Thailand’s suspension to the ongoing trade tax negotiations between Thailand and the United States,” Anutin wrote.

Tariff Talks

During the call, Anutin requested a reduction in tariffs.

Trump responded that the current 19% rate was already low but suggested he might lower it further if demining operations move swiftly. "If you do the demining works quickly, I’ll consider chopping more percentage for you," according to Anutin’s recollection.

Earlier, Cambodia endorsed Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, praising his diplomatic efforts.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Image via Shutterstock/ IAB Studio

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.