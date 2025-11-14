DHS Awards $10,000 Bonuses To TSA Officers For 'Exemplary' Service During Shutdown

In recognition of their dedication during the government shutdown, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem presented $10,000 bonus checks to over 20 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

DHS To Recognize ‘Exemplary’ Service During Shutdown

On Thursday, Noem expressed her gratitude to the TSA officers who continued to work during the 42-day government shutdown. The officers were acknowledged for their exceptional work and for "stepping up, taking on extra shifts," and "showing up each and every day" to serve the American people and uphold the DHS mission.

She also commended the TSA employees who took on additional responsibilities during the shutdown and said that The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will continue to assess the performance of all employees who went “above and beyond” and recognize them with a bonus check.

Similar Bonus for Air Traffic Controllers

The government shutdown had a significant impact on various sectors, including the aviation industry with reports of severe staff shortages in the air traffic control, leading to mass flight cancellations.

President Donald Trump had demanded that all air traffic controllers return to work, threatening substantial pay cuts for those who refused. Trump also announced a similar $10,000 bonus to air traffic controllers who did not miss a day of work.

This move was backed by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who urged air traffic controllers to return to work and promised them 70% of their pay within 48 hours of the government reopening.

The longest U.S. shutdown in history officially ended on Wednesday as Trump signed the funding bill.

