Sean Duffy Backs Trump's $10K Bonus, Urges Air Traffic Controllers' Return, Promises 70% Pay 'Within 48 Hours' Of Government Reopening

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has urged air traffic controllers in the U.S. to get back to work as the bipartisan agreement to end the shutdown passes the Senate vote.

Speaking at a public briefing on Tuesday, Duffy urged the ATCs to get back to work. Reassuring that the ATCs will receive "70% of their pay" within "24 to 48 hours" of the government reopening. "I encourage all of them to come to work," Duffy said, urging the air traffic controllers "to be patriots" and help navigate the airspace.

Trump Offers $10K Bonus, Sean Duffy Weighs In

Taking to the social media platform Truth Social on Monday, President Donald Trump urged the air traffic controllers to return to work, offering a $10,000 bonus to ATCs who didn't miss a single day of work during the shutdown.

"For those Air Traffic Controllers who were GREAT PATRIOTS, and didn't take ANY TIME OFF for the "Democrat Shutdown Hoax," I will be recommending a BONUS of $10,000 per person for distinguished service to our Country," Trump said.

Following Trump's comments, Duffy hailed the move, calling it "absolutely brilliant" in a post on X, reaffirming that ATCs who didn't miss work "should get a bonus." Duffy, however, said that the $10,000 figure could be subject to change. "We are going to pay them a bonus. It'll be $10,000 depending on how many we have," Duffy said.

Duffy also sounded out calls, saying that the ATCs "should come to the White House," where Trump would offer them the reward. "They're patriots, we are grateful to them for the work that they've done," Duffy said.

Pete Buttigieg, Chuck Schumer Slam Trump

Biden-era transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, meanwhile, slammed Trump for "picking a fight" with ATCs, accusing Trump of trying to divert attention away from rising health insurance costs. He also accused Trump of failing his promise to make "everyday life more affordable."

Elsewhere, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that the shutdown had brought to light "the depths of Trump’s cruelty." Schumer accused Trump of holding federal workers as "political hostages" instead of addressing the healthcare crisis.

Photo courtesy: Joshua Sukoff / Shutterstock.com