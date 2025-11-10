New York Governor Kathy Hochul has expressed reservations about a major proposal to make city buses free, citing financial constraints.

Hochul’s Caution On Free Bus, Partial Nod On Childcare

On Saturday, Hochul, who oversees the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, voiced her concerns about the financial implications of the proposal to reporters in San Juan, P.R. on Saturday, reported The New York Times.

She said that she “cannot set forth a plan right now” that takes money out of a system that depends on the fares of the buses and the subways. However, she added that they could find a way to make it “more affordable” for people who need assistance.

Hochul added that she favors subsidizing fares for low-income riders instead of making city buses entirely free, noting that a free-bus proposal could cost more than $800 million per year.

She also outlined her intention to make childcare a top priority in the upcoming state legislative session, a plan estimated to cost $15 billion per year statewide. However, she suggested gradually implementing the plan, beginning with 2-year-olds or in the neighborhoods with the greatest need. In contrast, Mr. Mamdani has proposed providing free childcare for all New York City children from 6 weeks to 5 years old.

Key Challenges For Mamdani’s Plans

The proposal to make city buses free was a key part of the agenda of Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, who has been a vocal advocate for free public transit. This development could indicate a potential clash of interests between the Governor and the Mayor-elect.

Moreover, Gov. Kathy Hochul is also opposed to his proposal to tax the rich. Hochul reaffirmed her stance in October, saying she must "balance governing this state" while ensuring that those whose revenues fund the budget aren't overtaxed.

To add to the woes, President Donald Trump had earlier cautioned that he would reduce federal aid if New Yorkers elected Mamdani, instead endorsing former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent. Following Mamdani's victory, Trump predicted that residents would begin leaving the city.

Mamdani’s historic victory, as a Democratic Socialist, in the mayoral race was seen as an “anger-based reaction” by the younger generation against the policies of the boomer generation’s political elites, as described by Anthony Scaramucci. Furthermore, billionaire Peter Thiel has warned that the housing affordability crisis is pushing young Americans toward socialism.

