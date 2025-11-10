Zohran Mamdani, Schumer And Others Blast Senate Deal To End Government Shutdown — Bernie Sanders Says, 'Tonight Was A Very Bad Night'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and several top Democrats sharply criticized eight members of their own party for siding with Republicans on a funding bill Sanders says will devastate health care access and hand massive tax breaks to the wealthy.

Sanders Calls Out Democrats Over GOP-Backed Spending Bill

On Sunday, the Senate voted to advance a continuing resolution to keep the government funded, but Sanders called it "a very bad night" after eight Democrats joined Republicans in support.

Sharing a video on X, Sanders warned the measure "raises healthcare premiums for over 20 million Americans," could "throw 15 million people off Medicaid," and "give a trillion dollars in tax breaks to the one percent."

Schumer, Schiff And Booker Join Sanders In Denouncing Health Care Cuts

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) also voted against the bill, calling it part of "a Republican-made health care crisis."

"This bill does nothing to ensure that the crisis is addressed. I am voting no," Schumer said in his own video post.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said he voted no because "the funding bill has nothing in it to help people afford their health insurance," adding that "we owe our constituents better than this."

Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said, "I will not support a government funding bill that continues to raise our costs, jeopardizes our health care, and hurts the people of my state," Booker said.

"I'm urging my colleagues on both sides to stand up for Americans counting on us to lower their costs."

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) also voted against this funding bill because health care costs are skyrocketing.

He wrote on X. "The only thing Trump knows how to do is give tax cuts to rich people while screwing over working Americans."

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani also condemned the deal, saying on X that it "dramatically hikes healthcare premiums and only exacerbates the affordability crisis," urging lawmakers to reject any compromise that harms working people.

Trump's Obamacare Push Sparks Backlash

President Donald Trump urged Senate Republicans on Truth Social to redirect federal funds from "money-sucking insurance companies" to individuals, renewing calls to end Obamacare and eliminate the Senate filibuster.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) condemned the remarks as "another cynical attempt to repeal Obamacare," saying the real solution was to extend Affordable Care Act tax credits to lower costs and reopen the government.

Senate Advances Deal To Reopen Government After 40-Day Shutdown

On Sunday, the Senate advanced a House-passed bill to reopen the federal government after the 40-day shutdown.

The deal, backed by eight centrist Democrats, was brokered with GOP leaders and the White House in exchange for a future vote on extending ACA subsidies, keeping the government funded through January.

