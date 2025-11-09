Trump's 50-Year Mortgage Plan, Sanders Critiques Musk, Trump Backs Crypto And More: This Week In Politics

From a potential game-changing mortgage plan to a senator’s critique of a CEO’s pay package, here’s a quick look at the top stories that made headlines over the week.

Trump’s 50-Year Mortgage Plan Could Redefine Homeownership

Bill Pulte, the Federal Housing Finance Agency Director, confirmed that the administration is “working on” a new 50-year mortgage product designed to make homeownership more affordable.

Bernie Sanders Slams Elon Musk‘s $1 Trillion Pay Package

Bernie Sanders criticized Musk‘s $1 trillion pay package, which was approved by the company’s shareholders during its annual meeting this week.

Trump Says Biden Was ‘Vicious On Crypto’

President Donald Trump reiterated his support for the cryptocurrency industry on Wednesday, adding that the asset class takes significant pressure off the dollar.

Anthony Scaramucci Calls Zohran Mamdani‘s Win An ‘Anger-Based Reaction’

NYC Mayor Could Become ‘Popular’ If… Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, described Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York City’s mayoral race as an “anger-based reaction” by the young people against the policies of the boomer generation’s political elites.

Zohran Mamdani Tells Trump ‘To Turn The Volume Up’

Zohran Mamdani challenged President Donald Trump in his victory speech, as other winning Democratic candidates, Virginia’s Rep. Abigail Spanberger and New Jersey’s Rep. Mikie Sherrill, vowed economic prosperity for their states.

