Tim Burchett Warns Government Shutdown Will Drag Beyond Thanksgiving As Goldman Sees Major Hit To US Economy: 'The Pain Is Going To Continue'

The U.S.'s longest-running government shutdown shows no sign of ending soon, with Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) predicting it will stretch beyond Thanksgiving as new economic forecasts warn of a sharp slowdown in U.S. growth.

Burchett Says Shutdown Could Extend Well Past Thanksgiving

On Friday, Burchett warned that the federal government shutdown, which began on Oct. 1, could continue through the Thanksgiving holiday, deepening what has already become the longest funding lapse in modern U.S. history.

"I think it's going to go on after Thanksgiving," Burchett said during an appearance on NewsNation. “I think the pain is going to continue.”

He argued that the standoff will persist until "three or four Democrats peel off" and agree to negotiate on expiring health care subsidies.

Burchett also accused Democrats of siding with health insurance companies that profit from the Affordable Care Act, saying the fight in Washington is not about taking "care of people" — it's about power and control.

He added that Republicans have "staked their ground" by pushing for a clean continuing resolution but are open to talks once the government is reopened.

See Also: Tesla’s $1 Trillion Illusion: Elon Musk’s Pay Package And The Robotaxi Myth

Democrats Push Short-Term Fix, Republicans Reject Offer

Earlier Friday, Senate Democrats introduced a short-term stopgap measure tied to a three-bill "minibus" and a one-year extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies. Republicans quickly dismissed it as a "nonstarter," reported The Hill.

Goldman Sachs Warns Of Economic Fallout

Economists are warning of mounting economic costs as the shutdown drags on.

Goldman Sachs economist Alec Phillips said in a note to clients that the standoff could shave more than a full percentage point off U.S. GDP growth in the final quarter of 2025, cutting it to just 1%.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's favorability rating has fallen to a new low in his second term as the federal government shutdown reaches record duration.

Analysts said missed paychecks for TSA workers and air traffic controllers could soon disrupt travel nationwide — a potential replay of the 2019 shutdown that ended only after airport chaos forced a deal.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock