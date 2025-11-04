Maxine Waters Reminds Trump That Court Ordered Him To Pay November SNAP Benefits And Not Make Partial Payment: 'What Is Wrong With You?'

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) is accusing President Donald Trump of defying a federal court order to deliver full November Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, igniting a fresh wave of political outrage over food aid for low-income families.

Waters Accuses Trump Of Ignoring Court Order On SNAP Benefits

In a post on X, Waters criticized Trump for allegedly approving only partial payments to SNAP recipients despite a court ruling mandating full benefits.

"Donald Trump, the court has ordered you to pay SNAP beneficiaries their November benefits. The court did not order you to make a partial payment," she wrote.

"Why do you insist on starving children and families when there is a contingency fund and you have the authority to transfer more money to cover all their benefits?"

Waters Accuses Trump Of Using Hunger To Prove His Power

Waters went on to accuse Trump of using hunger as a show of power.

"I know you want us to plead, and get on our knees and beg, just to prove your power. Did you say you are a Christian? Your actions defy your claim of Christianity!"

Democrats Unite Against Trump Over SNAP Dispute As Food Aid Crisis Deepens

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) urged the administration to use its authority to fully fund SNAP benefits, saying it should "do everything they can to ensure Americans put food on the table."

She also called on Republicans to address surging health insurance premiums affecting small businesses.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) blasted Trump's decision to issue partial payments, calling it "cruel and callous" as Thanksgiving approached.

He urged the USDA to act immediately, saying Trump should "focus less on his ballroom and his bathroom and more on the American people."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D-Md) declared a State of Emergency and allocated $10 million in emergency food aid after hundreds of thousands of Marylanders were left without SNAP benefits, despite having won a lawsuit against the administration.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) highlighted a court order requiring Trump to use a $6 billion emergency fund for SNAP, accusing him of being "willing to let kids go to bed hungry."

The Trump administration released $4.65 billion from USDA reserves to make partial SNAP payments after a court ordered it to keep the program running during the shutdown, reported Politico

The move covers only half of the benefits, with no funds for new applicants. Officials said they couldn't use other accounts and warned families may face weeks of delays, leaving millions still at risk of hunger.

