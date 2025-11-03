Trump Endorses Andrew Cuomo For Mayor, Warns Of 'Total Economic And Social Disaster' If Zohran Mamdani Wins

President Donald Trump endorsed former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for mayor, warning that the city would face collapse if Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani wins.

Trump Endorses Cuomo, Calls Mamdani A ‘Communist With No Experience‘

Trump announced his endorsement on Monday on Truth Social, saying, "It is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win."

Calling Cuomo "a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success," Trump urged supporters to back him over Mamdani, whom he labeled "a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE."

Election Day for the New York City mayoral race is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2025.

Trump Threatens To Cut Federal Funds If Mamdani Wins

The president also warned that if Mamdani becomes mayor, it would be "highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required."

Cuomo, running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary, welcomed the endorsement.

"The president is right. A vote for Sliwa is a vote for Mamdani. And that's why this election is now up to the Republicans," Cuomo said on WABC Radio, reported Al Jazeera.

Mamdani, the frontrunner in recent polls, dismissed Trump's remarks, telling supporters, "If [Cuomo is] elected as mayor, our city will descend deeper into the darkness that has forced too many of our neighbours to flee."

Musk, Sanders And Ackman Clash Over NYC Mayoral Race

As Trump's endorsement of Cuomo rocked New York City's mayoral race, political heavyweights and public figures took to X with sharply contrasting views.

Mamdani responded sarcastically to journalist Sam Stein's post announcing Trump's support, writing, "Congratulations, @AndrewCuomo. I know how hard you worked for this."

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman joined the debate, urging conservatives to rally behind Cuomo to "save NY from Socialism," and calling him an experienced leader capable of steering the city away from Mamdani's left-wing vision.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) praised Mamdani's campaign for taking on "the oligarchs, Trump, the Republican establishment and the Democratic establishment" with a working-class agenda, calling it a global movement for "a government of the people."

