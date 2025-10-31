US-India Sign 10-Year Defense Pact For Regional Stability: 'Ties Have Never Been Stronger'

India and the U.S have entered into a 10-year framework agreement to bolster defense cooperation, following a meeting between Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in Kuala Lumpur.

Focus On Regional Stability

Hegseth took to X to post that the framework agreement, signed on Friday, is designed to enhance “coordination, information sharing and tech cooperation” and foster “regional stability and deterrence” between the countries. The deal will also provide policy direction for the entire spectrum of the India-U.S. defense relationship.

“Our defense ties have never been stronger,” wrote Hegseth.

Meanwhile, Singh commented on X, “It is a signal of our growing strategic convergence and will herald a new decade of partnership. Defense will remain as a major pillar of our bilateral relations. Our partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.”

Trump-Modi’s Defense Co-operation Plans

The defense agreement was a key topic during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s visit to the U.S. in February.

During the visit, President Donald Trump pledged to increase military equipment sales to India by billions of dollars, potentially including Lockheed Martin‘s (NYSE:LMT) F-35 stealth warplanes. Trump stated that both nations will join forces to combat "the threat of radical Islamic terrorism."

The two nations have also set an ambitious goal to boost trade to $500 billion by 2030, nearly doubling the current $190 billion volume.

India Reportedly Plans To Cut Russian Oil Purchases

The pact comes amid the U.S. imposing 50% tariffs on Indian goods for continued purchase of Russian crude oil, potentially threatening billions in India’s GDP. The two countries had resumed trade and defense talks in late August through a virtual 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue between the two nations, where they discussed a wide range of topics and explored ways to enhance cooperation amid the tariff imposition.

Earlier this month, Trump announced that India’s Modi had agreed to stop purchasing Russian crude oil, a decision that could affect Moscow's war in Ukraine. Following U.S. sanctions on major Russian oil firms Rosneft and Lukoil, Indian refiners, including the heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd, reportedly plan to sharply reduce or suspend Russian oil imports.

