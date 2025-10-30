Netherlands Could Elect First Openly Gay Prime Minister Rob Jetten, Suggests Exit Polls, Ending Years Of Hard-Right Gains

Centrist D66's strong showing in Wednesday's election positions Dutch leader Rob Jetten to become the Netherlands' youngest and first openly gay prime minister, resetting the country's politics toward the middle after years of hard-right gains.

Jetten’s Rebranding And Messaging Broaden Appeal Beyond Base

As per a Reuters report from Wednesday, Jetten, aged 38, rebranded from technocratic climate minister to upbeat coalition-builder and broadened his message to housing and immigration, themes that drew voters who had drifted to the right.

Exit Polls Give First Shot At Coalition

Exit polls conducted by Ipsos projected D66 to take 27 of parliament's 150 seats, edging far-right leader Geert Wilders' PVV on 25, positioning Jetten to get the first shot at forming a government in a fragmented chamber. Coalition talks could be lengthy, notes a Financial Times report.

Running with polished messaging and heavier ad spending, Jetten accused Wilders of "hijacking" Dutch identity and of invoking women's and LGBTQ rights chiefly to denigrate Muslims. Staying on his relentlessly positive pitch, he urged supporters on election morning, stating, "Together we can beat Wilders, I am ready."

Tougher Migration Rules, Security Backlash, Viral Romance

Jetten outlined a more restrictive, rules-based migration approach, saying applicants should file for asylum outside the European Union and authorities must support integration with language training and participation requirements.



He said policy should ensure that "people that really are fleeing from war and violence are received in a decent way, learn the language and can participate … and that the rotten apples are pulled out of the system and are deported."

A pro-EU advocate on climate and innovation, Jetten has drawn ire from far-right groups. Anti-migration protesters smashed windows at D66 headquarters last month, an incident that amplified his calls to lower the political temperature.

His personal story has resonated online, too, after a 2021 TikTok "bromance" meme helped him meet his fiancé, Argentine national-team hockey player Nicolás Keenan, with their wedding planned for August.

