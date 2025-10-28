Sanae Takaichi Recommends Nobel Peace Prize For Trump, Says 'The World Started To Enjoy More Peace' Under Him

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's unexpected recommendation of U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize has drawn global attention and sparked debate over his legacy in world affairs.

Takaichi Praises Trump's Global Impact During Tokyo Meeting



During a meeting with Trump in Tokyo on Tuesday, Takaichi said she was inspired by the president's leadership and credited him with contributing to a more stable global environment, reported Reuters.

"In such a short period of time, the world started to enjoy more peace," Takaichi told reporters through an interpreter after their talks.

"I myself was so impressed and inspired by you Mr. President," she added.

President Trump reaffirmed the U.S.–Japan alliance during talks in Tokyo, praising Takaichi's defense push and pledging full support, reported Bloomberg.

"We are an ally at the strongest level," Trump said, promising to help Japan anytime, any way.

Japan's Nobel Peace Prize Nomination Plan For Trump

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Takaichi intends to formally submit Trump's name for the Nobel Peace Prize, following discussions that covered both economic and security cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting marked Trump's latest high-profile visit to Japan since leaving office, underscoring his continued influence in international politics.

See Also: Bill Ackman Reveals First Investment Book He Read Was The Same One That Influenced Warren Buffett: ‘It Was Kind Of The Inspiration For My Career…'

Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Debate Heats Up

Earlier this month, the White House accused the Nobel Committee of making a politically motivated choice after it awarded the Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

White House communications director Steven Cheung said the committee had “placed politics over peace.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced disappointment with the committee, saying it had lost credibility by honoring people who have "done nothing for peace."

Despite facing his own controversies, Putin praised Trump's diplomatic efforts, pointing to his work on Middle East and Ukraine peace initiatives as evidence of his leadership.

Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson for focusing on a Nobel nomination campaign for Trump amid a government shutdown.

Johnson argued Trump "greatly deserves the Nobel Peace Prize," citing his role in brokering a Gaza cease-fire, and said he was working with Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana to gather global support.

Loading... Loading...

Read next:

Photo Courtesy: Joey Sussman on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.