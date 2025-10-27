Scott Bessent Fires Back At Bob Elliott's Claim That Tariffs 'Offset' Rent Relief, Says Critics 'Don't Get To Cherry-Pick' Inflation

A new analysis from economist Bob Elliott warns that a “surge in tariff related price hikes” is keeping inflation “stuck above 3%,” effectively wiping out any disinflationary relief consumers were seeing from falling rents.

Tariffs Are Fueling ‘Price Hikes’ While Squeezing Household Spending

In a Substack note, the CEO of Unlimited Funds argued this dynamic is “creating a squeeze on household spending” as prices for goods soar.

However, the analysis, which details how tariff costs are working “through supply chains,” drew a sharp rebuttal from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

In a video posted to X, Bessent accused critics of “cherry-pick[ing]” data to paint a one-sided, negative picture of the economy.

“You don’t get to cherry pick,” Bessent stated. “Inflation is a composite number.” He argued the Donald Trump administration is successfully taming the “terrible affordability crisis” it inherited, pointing to falling prices for items like eggs and gasoline.

See Also: Trump Tariffs May Fuel Margin Squeeze, But Not Inflation, Economist Says

Tariff-Induced Price ‘Surge’ Offsets Rent Relief?

“Rents are coming down,” Bessent insisted, highlighting the most recent monthly core inflation figure of 0.2% as “the lowest that has been in a long time.”

Elliott’s note, however, uses private-sector charts to argue that this focus on rents is misleading.

He claims the “steady disinflationary pressure coming from calculated rents… is being more than offset” by the new tariff-related inflation. His analysis points to data showing record-high new car prices and a “notable uptick in prices” for both domestic and imported goods.

A Disconnect In The Inflation Debate

The clash highlights a key disconnect in the inflation debate. The Federal Reserve and the administration have signaled they will “look through” the tariff hikes, with Jerome Powell viewing them as a “one-time shift in the price level” rather than a permanent trend.

But as Elliott’s note concludes, while policymakers can ignore the price hikes for setting policy, “households and businesses cannot.”

On Monday, the futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading higher.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the S&P 500 index ended 0.79% higher at 6,791.69, whereas the Nasdaq 100 index rose 1.04% to 25,358.16. On the other hand, Dow Jones advanced 1.01% to end at 47,207.12.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock