'HEREBY TERMINATED': Trump Scraps All Trade Talks With Canada Over Reagan Ad Criticizing Tariffs

President Donald Trump has decided to terminate all ongoing trade discussions with Canada over an advertisement critical of the tariffs he has imposed on the nation.

Trade Talks ‘HEREBY TERMINATED’, Says Trump

The ad, sponsored by the government of Canada’s province of Ontario, quoted former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, saying tariffs “hurt every American”.

Trump took to his Truth Social account late Thursday to say that Canada had “fraudulently” employed a fake ad with Reagan speaking against tariffs.

He accused Canada of “egregious behavior” aimed at influencing U.S. Supreme Court decisions.

“ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED,” he added.

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney‘s office did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Reagan Audio Misuse Sparks Legal Review

The ad that triggered Trump's abrupt decision to cancel the talks features a one-minute clip from President Reagan's April 1987 radio address.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute stated that the ad distorted and “selective audio” of Reagan's address and that the Government of Ontario neither requested nor received authorization to use or alter the remarks.

The organization stated it is reviewing its “legal options” over the ad.

In his April 1987 radio address, ahead of upcoming trade talks with Japan, Reagan spoke against protectionism, warning that tariffs would “hurt every American worker and consumer.”

However, in the initial part of the address, Reagan also mentioned that he had imposed “new duties” on Japanese goods due to their “inability to enforce their trade agreement” on semiconductors. He mentioned “I loathe” to impose such tariffs but stated that he had clear evidence that Japanese companies were engaging in “unfair trade practices” that violated an agreement.

See Also: Dogecoin Down But Shiba Inu Burn Rate Explodes To 2,300%: What’s Happening? – Benzinga

Canada Looks To Diversify Amid Tariff Strain

The termination of trade talks comes on the heels of a Globe and Mail report on Tuesday that the long-discussed U.S.–Canada trade deal could be announced at the APEC summit in South Korea later this month. The deal would have Canada accept export quotas on steel in return for lower U.S. tariffs. Critical minerals are not part of the talks.

Canada is facing significant economic challenges due to U.S. tariffs. Prime Minister Carney also set a goal for Canada to double its non-U.S. exports over the next decade, emphasizing the need to diversify trade partners amid the impact of American tariffs on Canadian industries.

Canada had been pursuing sectoral trade deals with the U.S., particularly for steel, as crucial for its economic stability amid the ongoing tariffs.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.