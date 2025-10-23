Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Trump's $40 Billion Argentina Bailout: 'One Of The Grossest Things I've Ever Seen'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) slammed Trump’s $40 billion bailout for Argentina, calling it a betrayal of American ranchers and a violation of “America First” principles that are central to the MAGA movement.

A Betrayal of American Cattle Ranchers

Appearing on The Tucker Carlson Show on Wednesday, Greene said the bailout to Argentina was “probably one of the grossest things I've ever seen,” questioning how such a decision fits into President Donald Trump’s agenda, whom she otherwise staunchly supports.

“I have no idea who is telling our great president, our America First president, that this is a good idea,” she said, warning that the deal is “a punch in the gut to all of our American cattle ranchers,” who she claims “are furious and rightfully so.”

Here, Greene is referring to Trump’s proposed plan to import beef from Argentina to deal with rising U.S. meat prices. This has since received pushback from several Republican lawmakers and cattle ranchers.

Highlighting what she called the geopolitical absurdity of the decision, Greene said, “I can't think of another country that's further away from the United States of America than Argentina.”

She argued that the South American nation holds little direct economic or strategic relevance to U.S. interests, while questioning how any of this can be construed as being “America First.”

The congresswoman from Georgia argued that Washington insiders are steadily undermining the MAGA movement by pushing globalist priorities behind the scenes. “They have hijacked our movement," she said. “They're taking it away from the campaign promises of America first and turning it into everything that we hate.”

Trump’s Argentina Bailout Attracts Fierce Criticism

Last month, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) questioned Trump’s decision to give billions in aid to Argentina, as Buenos Aires was actively undercutting American farmers by shipping soybeans to China.

He said the move has caused resentment among farmers in the U.S., especially those involved in growing soybeans, which have been hit by Trump’s trade wars and tariff regime.

Earlier this month, economist Paul Krugman had claimed that the aid package for Argentina was in fact a bailout for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s “hedge fund buddies.”

“U.S. taxpayer money is propping up the peso, allowing hedge funders to sell their Argentine assets at inflated prices, after which the peso will promptly fall again,” he said.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock