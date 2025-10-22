Trump Gets Grilled By GOP Lawmakers, US Ranchers Over Argentine Beef Import Plan: 'This Isn't The Way...'

President Donald Trump proposed to import beef from Argentina, and it has faced backlash from U.S. ranchers and Republican lawmakers.

On Sunday, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump suggested buying beef from Argentina to support its struggling economy and help bring down rising U.S. meat prices, which have surged due to drought, a flesh-eating pest, and other cattle-related issues.

GOP Reps Question Trump’s Beef Import Plan

A group of eight House Republicans, including Julie Fedorchak (R-N.D.), Troy Downing (R-Mont.), and Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota (R-Minn.), penned a letter to Trump on Tuesday, warning of the “strong concerns” voiced by U.S. cattle producers, reported Fox News.

The letter, also signed by Derek Schmidt (R–KS), Jeff Hurd (R–CO), Gabe Evans (R–CO), Dusty Johnson (R–SD), and August Pfluger (R–TX), seeks clarity on the decision-making process, safety and inspection standards, and the policy’s alignment with the administration’s commitment to strengthening American agriculture.

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) criticized Trump's proposal on X, writing that the beef imports proposal would do "more harm than good." "Bottom line: if the goal is addressing beef prices at the grocery store, this isn't the way," Fischer wrote.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said in a post on X that she's also hearing a common sentiment from her voters: ‘”We love President Trump, please tell him to stop helping foreign countries and put Americans first.”‘

‘Plan Only Creates Chaos’: NCBA

The proposal has also angered U.S. ranchers, who are suddenly facing the prospect of Argentina undercutting their cattle. It also comes at a time when the Trump administration already faces questions and criticism for its recent $20 billion plan to bail out the South American country.

“This plan only creates chaos at a critical time of the year for American cattle producers, while doing nothing to lower grocery store prices," said National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) CEO Colin Woodall on Monday.

“Although beef prices have increased, consumer demand for beef remains strong because of the work American cattle producers have done to improve the quality and safety of U.S. beef,” Woodall said.

Bill Bullard, CEO of R-CALF USA, called for the immediate requirement of mandatory country-of-origin labels on beef so that U.S. consumers could choose to help rebuild and expand the nation's contracted cattle herd.

