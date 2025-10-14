Trump Caught On Hot Mic With Indonesian President — 'I'll Have Eric Call:' What's Going On?

A candid conversation between President Donald Trump and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Monday was accidentally captured on a live microphone during a Gaza-focused summit in Egypt, sparking questions about potential business discussions.

The exchange occurred in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, after Trump addressed world leaders following a ceasefire announcement in Gaza, reported Reuters.

According to audio and video footage, Prabowo referred to a region as "not safe, security-wise" and asked Trump, "Can I meet Eric?"

Trump Responds Casually About Family Meeting, Mentions Eric And Don Jr.

Trump replied warmly: “I’ll have Eric call. Should I do that? He’s such a good boy. I’ll have Eric call.” Prabowo then clarified: "Eric or Don Jr."

Both Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. serve as executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, which has business operations in Indonesia, including a golf club near Jakarta and a planned resort in Bali.

Eric Trump Hints At White House Bid While Predicting Crypto Surge

In September, Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, suggested he might one day pursue the presidency, telling an interviewer in Asia he would "never" rule out a White House bid.

He declined to commit, saying, "I'm not saying no, but I'm also not saying yes."

The same month, economist Peter Schiff flagged Eric's prediction that the Federal Reserve would return to quantitative easing, suggesting it reflected the White House's awareness of economic weakness and inflation risks.

Schiff also noted that Eric likely had insider knowledge and mirrored his father's views on monetary policy.

Eric also expressed optimism about cryptocurrencies, forecasting a major surge in the fourth quarter and reiterating that Bitcoin could eventually reach $1 million.

He argued that the Fed's anticipated quantitative easing and rising money supply would benefit the crypto market.

These comments highlighted Eric Trump's growing presence in both political speculation and financial commentary, drawing attention to his potential future role in public life.

