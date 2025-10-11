Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, has praised her father and her husband, Jared Kushner, for their instrumental roles in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement.

In a post on X, Ivanka Trump has expressed her gratitude towards her father for his “unbending leadership” in fostering hope for lasting peace in a region long tormented by conflict. Kushner and Steve Witkoff were also acknowledged for their vision and perseverance.

Despite the positive development, Ivanka has stated that she will withhold full celebration of the ceasefire until all Israeli hostages are returned to their families.

This follows a multi-pronged attack launched by Hamas militants on Israeli territory, which resulted in the kidnapping of several Israelis and foreigners.

After two years and months of stalemate, a peace agreement was finally reached between Israel and Hamas. This agreement, brokered by Donald Trump, aims to halt hostilities and execute a prisoner exchange.

US envoy Steve Witkoff and Kushner had met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem to approve the plan. Ivanka expressed pride in her husband’s involvement, stating that their tireless work has given new hope to families dreaming of safety, dignity, and opportunity.

Donald Trump also shared his future plans for Gaza, acknowledging the dire conditions in the territory and expressing his intent to create better living conditions.

According to reports, Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya confirmed that he had received guarantees from the United States and other mediators that the war was over.

The ceasefire agreement marks a significant breakthrough in the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has been a source of regional instability for years. The involvement of key figures such as Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, and Steve Witkoff in brokering the deal underscores the crucial role of diplomatic engagement in resolving such conflicts.

The return of Israeli hostages, a key concern for Ivanka Trump, is a crucial part of the agreement. This reflects the importance of addressing humanitarian issues in the peace process.

