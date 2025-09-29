Bill Ackman Praises Eric Adams For NYC Service, Urges Curtis Sliwa To Follow Mayor's Lead Amid Stunning Re-Election Exit

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman commended NYC Mayor Eric Adams for his years of service to New York City and urged political rival Curtis Sliwa to prioritize the city's well-being over personal ambition.

Ackman Applauds Adams' Leadership, Sends Strong Message To Sliwa

On Sunday, Ackman shared a post on X, praising Adams's leadership and decision to step aside from his re-election campaign.

He wrote, "Thank you @ericadamsfornyc for your service for our city and for stepping aside when the time was right! @CurtisSliwa, you should follow Eric's lead for the good of NYC."

Eric Adams Reflects On Achievements And Challenges As NYC Mayor

Adams, in a heartfelt message accompanied by a video, reflected on his journey from South Jamaica, Queens, to City Hall.

"Only in America can a story like this be told," he said. "This campaign was never about me. It was about the people of this city… the underserved, the marginalized, the abandoned, and betrayed by government."

The mayor highlighted his administration's accomplishments, including record-breaking housing construction, crime reduction, education reforms, and economic investments benefiting working and low-income families.

He acknowledged ongoing challenges, citing political and media pressures that undermined his ability to fund a serious re-election campaign.

"Despite all we've achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign," Adams said, emphasizing that his commitment to public service will continue beyond City Hall.

Support And Criticism Of Adams From Political Leaders And Trump

President Donald Trump welcomed Adams's exit, said it "gives Cuomo a much better chance," and "I do welcome it," reported Reuters.

Trump had previously suggested that Adams and Sliwa withdraw from the race, warning about the consequences of a Mamdani win.

Former governor and independent candidate Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) said, "We face destructive extremist forces that would devastate our city through incompetence or ignorance, but it is not too late to stop them," an apparent reference to Mamdani.

Zohran Mamdani (D-N.Y.) criticized Adams' exit as part of the "politics of big money and small ideas" and positioned himself as the progressive alternative.

Sliwa focused on his own campaign, highlighting that he is the only candidate capable of defeating Democrat Zohran Mamdani, reported Fox News.

His campaign emphasized its resources and solutions for working New Yorkers, without directly criticizing Adams.

Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) praised Adams' accomplishments, noting that violent crime is down and affordable housing has increased during his tenure. He refrained from endorsing any candidate.

