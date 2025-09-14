AI Safety Bill Passed By California Legislature, Awaits Governor Gavin Newsom's Signature

The state legislature of California has passed a groundbreaking AI safety bill.

The bill, which mandates AI firms to disclose and certify their safety testing procedures, now awaits the signature of Governor Gavin Newsom.

The state legislature of California passed a crucial AI safety bill in the early hours of Saturday. The bill, if signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, will require AI companies to disclose and certify their safety testing procedures.

The legislation could potentially set a national standard for AI safety, given California’s significant influence in the tech industry. However, it presents a challenge for Newsom, who vetoed a similar, more comprehensive bill last year, citing concerns about stifling innovation.

According to the report by Politico, state Senator Scott Wiener, the proposer of both bills, has touted the latest one as the “strongest AI safety regulation in the country.”

This year’s bill is a more streamlined approach, based on a report commissioned by Newsom after his veto last year.

The bill has garnered support from AI companies like Anthropic, while others like OpenAI have given tentative approval. However, lobbying groups such as the California Chamber of Commerce and TechNet continue to oppose the bill.

The legislation could set Newsom apart from President Donald Trump, who has been advocating for accelerated AI development to outpace China in the tech race.

It also serves as a political test for Wiener, who is vying for Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s seat. The passage of this bill is a significant step towards ensuring the safety of AI technologies.

It mandates transparency from AI companies about their safety testing procedures, which could potentially prevent mishaps and misuse of AI technologies.

The bill also sets a precedent for other states and countries to follow, potentially leading to a global standard for AI safety. The legislation also serves as a political litmus test for both Governor Newsom and State Senator Wiener.

For Newsom, his decision on the bill could distinguish him from his predecessor, President Trump, and set a new direction for AI development in the US. For Wiener, the bill’s success could bolster his campaign for Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s seat.

