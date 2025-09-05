MrBeast To Run For President? $1.2 Million Polymarket Bet Could Be Dead Money

The United States is currently led by its first president to have no military or political experience with Donald Trump serving his second term. Could history repeat itself with a content creator who lacks the same experiences running for president in the 2028 election?

MrBeast A Top Polymarket Bet

MrBeast has conquered everything from YouTube to reality gaming competitions. While he hasn't announced plans to enter politics, users on prediction market Polymarket are betting on a potential run in the 2028 election.

On Aug. 29, Polymarket tweeted that MrBeast was the top pick by betting volume for the Democratic nomination in the 2028 election prediction market with $1.0 million bet.

As of today, MrBeast is nearly tied with New York City mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani with more than $1.2 million bet. Each candidate has less than a 1% chance to win the nomination, according to the odds from Polymarket.

The site does not break down the amounts bet on yes and no. Benzinga reached out for comment and did not hear back.

MrBeast and Mamdani are among several candidates with over $1 million in bets, alongside Gavin Newsom, Liz Cheney, Beto O'Rourke, and Chelsea Clinton. Among those with more than $1 million wagered on them, Newsom is the only candidate with implied odds above 1%, at 35%, while others such as MrBeast are below 1%.

The large bets could be on the No side for each market with Polymarket, or could be from users locking in holding rewards. Polymarket has faced allegations of wash trading in the past as well.

Some of the names that have high volume on Polymarket for the Democratic nomination are people who have less than a 5% chance, and in some cases, have never said they would run, like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Oprah Winfrey and LeBron James. Other top bets are people who are not even eligible to run for president.

Read Also: Can Elon Musk Run For President — Or Even Be Speaker Of The House?

Can MrBeast Run For President?

MrBeast ranking first, and Mamdani in second, for that matter, comes with neither candidate being able to run for president based on the current rules in the U.S. Constitution.

According to the U.S. Constitution, there are three main requirements to be a viable presidential candidate:

Be a natural-born citizen of the United States

Be at least 35 years of age

Been a resident of the United States for 14 years

MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, was born on May 7, 1998 and is 27 years old. At the time of the 2028 presidential election, he will be only 30 years old, making him ineligible to run for president until the 2036 presidential election.

Mamdani was born in Uganda to non-American parents, also making him ineligible to run for president. He doesn't meet the natural-born citizen requirements, which also makes Elon Musk ineligible to run.

On the Aug. 29 Polymarket tweet, a user replied, "Zohran can't even legally run."

"Sounds like free money on ‘No,'" Polymarket replied.

Also attracting over $400,000 of the more than $23 million bet on the Democratic nomination is Barack Obama, who previously served two terms and would be ineligible to run again.

With President Trump currently pushing the notion that he could consider running again, he is also getting bets on the 2028 president prediction market on Polymarket despite not currently being able to run after serving two terms.

Trump has a 3% chance of winning the 2028 election with over $800,000 bet on him.

In the 2028 presidential election market, Musk also has a 1% chance and $428,000 in bets on him.

Why It's Important

Prediction markets took the 2024 presidential election by storm with billions bet and the market showing that Trump would be the likely winner close to the election date, while most polls showed Kamala Harris winning.

Residents of the U.S. have not been able to legally use Polymarket for years, but that is changing with the company saying it will "soon be available for U.S. traders."

The 2028 election is years away, but already attracting big money on prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi.

With several candidates who can't legally run being offered, the integrity of prediction markets, which now face less regulation than in the past, could continue to be questioned.

Photo: Joe Seer On Shutterstock.com