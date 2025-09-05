In a significant escalation of the U.S.’s anti-drug cartel operations, the Trump admin is reportedly deploying 10 F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico, a move that is likely to heighten regional tensions.

US Sends 10 F-35 Jets To Caribbean In Anti-Drug Push

The U.S. has ordered the deployment of 10 F-35 fighter jets to a Puerto Rican airfield to target drug cartels. The move follows an already sizable American military presence in the southern Caribbean and aligns with President Donald Trump's pledge to crack down on groups he says are smuggling drugs into the United States, reported Reuters, citing sources.

The fighter jets are scheduled to reach the area by late next week to carry out missions against designated narco-terrorist groups in the southern Caribbean, the report said. This move comes after the recent deployment of U.S. warships to the region, part of what Trump described as his "crackdown."

US Expands Caribbean Ops As Mexico Shifts Stance On Drugs

This move is part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to combat drug trafficking in the region. Earlier this week, President Trump announced that the U.S. carried out a “kinetic strike” that killed 11 suspected Venezuelan narcoterrorists at sea, which he framed as a massive blow against drug smuggling operations targeting the United States.

The deployment of fighter jets also comes amid strong opposition from Mexico to the U.S. military presence. In August, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum emphatically stated that the U.S. military would not be allowed to operate in Mexico, highlighting the potential for increased regional tensions as the U.S. expands its military operations in the Caribbean. However, after her meeting with State Secretary Marco Rubio earlier this week, Sheinbaum committed to a strong U.S.-Mexico partnership in dismantling the drug cartels.

