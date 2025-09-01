Trump Says Prices Are 'Way Down' With 'Virtually No Inflation', Targets Windmills Again

President Donald Trump said on Monday that prices are "way down" in the United States, pointing to falling energy costs while blasting "corrupt politician-approved ‘Windmills'" as "killing every State and Country that uses them." He also credited "magnificent tariffs" for strengthening the economy.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Prices are ‘WAY DOWN' in the USA, with virtually no inflation. With the exception of ridiculous, corrupt politician-approved ‘Windmills,' which are killing every State and Country that uses them, Energy prices are falling, ‘big time.' Gasoline is at many-year lows. All of this despite magnificent Tariffs, which are bringing in Trillions of Dollars from Countries that took total advantage of us, for decades, and are making America STRONG and RESPECTED AGAIN!!!"

Recent data offer a mixed picture. Consumer prices rose 2.7% year over year in July, with the energy index down 1.1% on the month and gasoline down 2.2% from June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is not "virtually no inflation," but it is far below the 2022 peaks.

At the pump, the national average for regular gasoline is about $3.19 a gallon, according to the American Automobile Association, well under the record $5.02 set in June 2022, but not at "many-year lows." AAA notes prices dipped to roughly $3.14 a month ago and were lower in parts of 2020–21.

Experts Dispute Trump's Claims About Wind Power

Meanwhile, experts have repeatedly disputed Trump's wind assertions. According to a recent Associated Press report, fact-checkers and energy analysts say turbines are not "killing" states or countries and flagged Trump's wind claims as misleading. While construction incidents and wildlife impacts occur, wind energy's safety and emissions profile compares favorably with fossil fuels.

Tariffs, BLS Ouster And Inflation Risks Ahead

Tariff math is also contested. Trump frequently says tariffs bring in "trillions," but nonpartisan reviews put annual collections far lower. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has projected tariff revenue could eventually exceed $300 billion a year, while independent fact-checkers say the president has exaggerated totals. A federal appeals court ruling last week also put parts of the tariff program in legal jeopardy.

The debate over prices follows Trump’s firing of Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer after a weak July jobs report, a move critics say undermines confidence in official data. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) called the dismissal "dangerous."

Market watchers warn tariffs could lift inflation later this year, even as energy eases. Economists expect headline inflation to drift higher as broader levies hit imports, even with some relief from fuel.

