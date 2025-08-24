Federal Judge Halts Operations At Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz' Detention Facility

A federal judge has issued a temporary halt on operations at the controversial "Alligator Alcatraz" migrant detention center in Florida, amid ongoing legal battles and environmental concerns.

Preliminary Injunction Against Transfer Of New Detainees

Judge Kathleen Williams issued a preliminary injunction preventing the transfer of new detainees to the facility, according to a CNN report.

The facility, constructed rapidly in the Everglades, faced criticism for its harsh conditions, including overcrowding and inadequate resources. Environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida filed a lawsuit, raising concerns about environmental impacts and harm to endangered species.

Non-Compliance With National Environmental Policy Act

Williams highlighted the facility’s failure to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, requiring environmental assessments before construction.

The federal and state governments are appealing the ruling, arguing it disrupts law enforcement and causes financial losses.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava praised the ruling as a victory for local communities and the environment. The future of ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ remains uncertain as the state seeks to overturn the injunction.

DeSantis Unfazed

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans for a new detention center,

"Deportation Depot," despite the legal challenges.

The "Alligator Alcatraz" facility was inaugurated by President Donald Trump and DeSantis in July 2025, as part of a broader initiative to support the Trump administration’s aggressive deportation campaign.

The facility, located on an abandoned airstrip near Miami, was built in just eight days and initially designed to hold 1,000 detainees, with plans for expansion to accommodate 10,000 individuals. This rapid construction and the facility’s location in the Everglades have sparked significant environmental and legal challenges.

The legal battle over "Alligator Alcatraz" is further complicated by the Trump administration’s enforcement of the long-dormant Alien Registration Act, which requires all non-citizens in the U.S. to register with the government.

This enforcement has led to charges against individuals in various states, intensifying the debate over immigration policies and the treatment of detainees.

