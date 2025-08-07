Two Teens Arrested After Brutal Attack On Trump's Ex-DOGE Staffer, Charged With Carjacking

A violent attempted carjacking in Washington, D.C., has reignited national debate over juvenile crime laws after a former Trump administration staffer was severely beaten while defending a woman.

Trump-Era DOGE Staffer Attacked In Logan Circle By Teen Carjackers

Authorities said Edward Coristine, 19, a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer and software engineer, was attacked around 3 a.m. Sunday in Washington, D.C.'s Logan Circle neighborhood, reported The Hill.

Coristine and a woman identified by police as his significant other were approached by a group of teenagers who made threatening remarks about taking their vehicle.

Coristine reportedly pushed his partner into the car to protect her, then turned to confront the group. Multiple assailants allegedly began beating him until police patrolling nearby intervened.

The group fled, and two 15-year-old suspects were later arrested and charged with unarmed carjacking.

Elon Musk Confirms Beating, Praises Heroism Of DOGE Member

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who served as chief adviser to DOGE before his term ended in May, acknowledged the incident in a post on X, the platform he owns.

"A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her," Musk wrote.

Coristine gained visibility as a key figure in President Trump's DOGE initiative to reduce government waste and bureaucracy. The attack left him with visible injuries, drawing national attention and political outrage.

Trump Proposes Federal Control Of NYC And DC Over Crime Concerns

In July, Trump proposed a federal takeover of New York City and Washington, D.C., citing concerns over rising crime and poor governance.

During a White House Cabinet meeting, Trump criticized NYC mayoral candidates, including Zohran Mamdani, Eric Adams, Andrew Cuomo, and Curtis Sliwa, warning that the city could suffer if "a communist" wins.

He also reiterated his long-standing support for federal control of Washington, D.C., claiming it would be managed "so good" under his leadership. Trump's Chief of Staff is reportedly working with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on possible reforms.

Musk-Backed DOGE Staffer Tied To Cybercrime Group

In March, a report revealed that Coristine was previously linked to a cybercrime group known as "EGodly."

Coristine formerly ran DiamondCDN, a network services firm whose infrastructure was used by the cybercriminal group.

From late 2022 to mid-2023, EGodly reportedly used a DiamondCDN-linked site to hijack phone numbers, access law enforcement accounts, and steal cryptocurrency.

Despite digital ties to the group, Coristine has held government-related roles and was publicly praised by Musk.

