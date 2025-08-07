Trump Backs FBI Intervention As Texas Republicans Hunt Democrats Amid Quorum Crisis

Texas Republicans are escalating their efforts to apprehend Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to block a controversial redistricting plan that could hand the GOP five additional seats in Congress.

Cornyn Asks FBI To Help Track Texas Democrats Across State Lines

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), on Tuesday, sent a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel requesting federal assistance in locating more than 50 Democratic lawmakers who left Texas to prevent a quorum, reported The Hill on Wednesday.

"In a representative democracy, we resolve our differences by debating and voting, not by running away," Cornyn wrote.

The Texas Department of Public Safety lacks jurisdiction to act outside state lines, prompting calls for federal involvement.

Trump, Abbott, And Paxton Push Legal Action Amid Quorum Crisis

President Donald Trump told CNBC's Squawk Box, "They may have to [get involved],” adding, “We have an opportunity in Texas to pick up five seats … I got the highest vote in the history of Texas."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has already ordered the arrest of the absent lawmakers. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he will petition the courts to vacate their seats:

"If you don't show up to work, you get fired." Abbott also filed a lawsuit to remove Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu from office.

Abbott Orders Arrests As Texas Redistricting Battle Escalates Ahead Of 2026

In July, Texas Republicans proposed new congressional maps that would add five strongly pro-Trump districts, aiming to secure the GOP's slim 219-212 House majority ahead of the 2026 midterms. The plan, filed by State Rep. Todd Hunter during a special legislative session, came amid a broader national redistricting fight.

Following this, Texas Democrats left the state to block a quorum and delay the GOP's congressional redistricting efforts. Their action halted legislative progress but exposed them to potential fines and arrest.

Abbott ordered the state's Department of Public Safety to arrest and return Democratic lawmakers who fled to block a Republican redistricting plan that could add five GOP seats in 2026.

More than 50 Democrats left the state, breaking quorum and halting legislative work. Abbott accused them of abandoning flood relief and tax bills, while Democrats claim the proposed map unfairly targets urban and Latino districts.

Former President Barack Obama criticized Texas Republicans on Tuesday, calling their redistricting plan "a power grab" aimed at unfairly securing five House seats in the upcoming midterms, warning it undermines democracy.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) signaled support for mid-decade redistricting in response to Texas's GOP-led map changes, but both acknowledged legal and logistical hurdles that make new maps unlikely before next year's midterms.

