Former President Barack Obama has publicly refuted allegations made by President Donald Trump that he attempted to orchestrate a “coup” against Trump’s 2016 election victory.

What Happened: Obama’s office released a statement on Tuesday, dismissing Trump’s accusations as “outrageous” and “ridiculous.” The statement was issued in response to Trump’s claims that Obama had tried to engineer a “coup” against him and allegedly committed “treason” over intelligence assessments suggesting Russian interference in the 2016 election, reported The Guardian.

Obama’s office, which usually refrains from responding to White House statements, found Trump’s claims to be so extreme that they warranted a response.

“…These claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction,” stated Obama’s office.

The statement also criticized the 11-page document released by Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, which alleged a “treasonous conspiracy” among Obama’s national security officials.

The statement reiterated the widely held conclusion that while Russia sought to influence the 2016 election, it did not succeed in altering any votes. This assessment was later confirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, chaired at the time by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

See Also: Dogecoin Surges 14% In A Week: Is DOGE The Next Treasury Asset Boom?

Why It Matters: Trump made several accusations during a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday, responding to a reporter's question about who should be the primary focus of the criminal investigation recommended in Gabbard's report.

Trump singled out Obama as the leader of the alleged “coup,” stating that he had “irrefutable proof” of Obama’s sedition and treason. "Whether it's right or wrong, it's time to go after people," Trump said as he continued to accuse Obama of "treason."

Over the weekend, Trump also shared an AI-generated TikTok video on Truth Social depicting FBI agents making an arrest of Barack Obama in the Oval Office.

Over the past months, Obama has expressed his concerns about the state of American democracy. In June, Obama warned that the U.S. was “dangerously close” to autocracy, criticizing the Trump administration’s political behavior and the Republican Party’s false narratives about the 2020 election.

In early July, Obama also warned that over 16 million Americans could lose their health coverage due to Trump’s tax and spending package, which included significant cuts to Medicaid funding.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.